IPL 2021: MI vs SRH: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Picks

Mumbai Indians will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ninth fixture of IPL2021.



Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start to their campaign.

The defending champions lost the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For most of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai was on the backfoot. Andre Russell's spectacular fifer in just two overs rattled their batting unit. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill gave KKR a great start during the run-chase, however, MI managed to pull themselves back into the game with some superb death bowling performances.

They ended up winning a game that seemed lost by 10 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, has had a horrible start to their season, losing both the opening fixtures.

SRH were defeated by KKR in the first match. In the second game against RCB, Sunrisers looked to be on top and were on course to getting to their first win of the tournament before their batting order crumbled again.

Here is our Dream 11 Fantasy line-up for your ready reference.

MI vs SRH Fantasy Playing XI

Wicket-keepers

Jonny Bairstow (9 Credits)

Jonny Bairstow is an excellent batsman and he scored a wonderful half-century in the opening fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ishan Kishan (8.5 Credits)

Ishan Kishan has failed to make an impact in IPL 2021 yet, but there can be no question regarding his talent and ability.

Batsmen

Rohit Sharma (10 Credits)

Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai Indians a great start with his innings in the last match. Rohit scored 43 runs at the top of the order.

David Warner (10.5 Credits)

David Warner registered his 49th IPL half-century in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Suryakumar Yadav (9.5 Credits)

Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life. He scored 31 runs in the first game and then followed it up with another spectacular knock of 56 runs in the second match against KKR.

Abdul Samad (8 Credits)

Abdul Samad has shone his talent this season as well. He can hit sixes off the most accomplished bowlers in the world and the SRH management need to use his skills more wisely in the batting order.

All-rounders

Jason Holder (9 Credits)

Jason Holder had a major impact in the last match with the ball. He picked up the wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Kyle Jamieson.

Krunal Pandya (8 Credits)

Krunal Pandya bowled a sensational spell that helped Mumbai Indians claw their way back in the last match against KKR. He picked up a wicket and conceded just 13 runs in his four overs.