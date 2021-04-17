Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: MI vs SRH: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Picks
A guide to a well-balanced team for your Dream11 Fantasy side for the MI vs SRH match on April 17.
Mumbai Indians will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ninth fixture of IPL2021.
Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start to their campaign.
The defending champions lost the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
For most of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai was on the backfoot. Andre Russell's spectacular fifer in just two overs rattled their batting unit. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill gave KKR a great start during the run-chase, however, MI managed to pull themselves back into the game with some superb death bowling performances.
They ended up winning a game that seemed lost by 10 runs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, has had a horrible start to their season, losing both the opening fixtures.
SRH were defeated by KKR in the first match. In the second game against RCB, Sunrisers looked to be on top and were on course to getting to their first win of the tournament before their batting order crumbled again.
Here is our Dream 11 Fantasy line-up for your ready reference.
MI vs SRH Fantasy Playing XI
Wicket-keepers
Jonny Bairstow (9 Credits)
Jonny Bairstow is an excellent batsman and he scored a wonderful half-century in the opening fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Ishan Kishan (8.5 Credits)
Ishan Kishan has failed to make an impact in IPL 2021 yet, but there can be no question regarding his talent and ability.
Batsmen
Rohit Sharma (10 Credits)
Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai Indians a great start with his innings in the last match. Rohit scored 43 runs at the top of the order.
David Warner (10.5 Credits)
David Warner registered his 49th IPL half-century in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Suryakumar Yadav (9.5 Credits)
Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life. He scored 31 runs in the first game and then followed it up with another spectacular knock of 56 runs in the second match against KKR.
Abdul Samad (8 Credits)
Abdul Samad has shone his talent this season as well. He can hit sixes off the most accomplished bowlers in the world and the SRH management need to use his skills more wisely in the batting order.
All-rounders
Jason Holder (9 Credits)
Jason Holder had a major impact in the last match with the ball. He picked up the wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Kyle Jamieson.
Krunal Pandya (8 Credits)
Krunal Pandya bowled a sensational spell that helped Mumbai Indians claw their way back in the last match against KKR. He picked up a wicket and conceded just 13 runs in his four overs.
Bowlers
Rahul Chahar (8.5 Credits)
In Mumbai's previous game, when Kolkata appeared set to subject Mumbai to their second straight defeat, Chahar stepped up. His 4/27 rattled Kolkata and broke their back.
Jasprit Bumrah (9 Credits)
Despite not picking up a wicket, Jasprit Bumrah's last over, the 19th over of the match almost sealed the tie in favour of Mumbai Indians. And remember, he picked up two wickets in the opening fixture against RCB.
Rashid Khan (9.5 Credits)
Rashid Khan continues to weave his magic year after year in the IPL. In the two matches so far, he has picked up four wickets and has conceded just 42 runs in his 8 overs.
MI vs SRH: Multiplier Picks
Remember, your captain designate increases your points by 2X. Likewise, your vice-captain pick hands you a 1.5X point boost.
Here are our picks.
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is going through a sweet purple patch in his career. He has scored 87 runs in two games this season at an average of 43.50 and at a strike rate of 147.45.
Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan is the most economical bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League. He has carried that streak this season as well with four wickets in two games and has an average economy rate of 5.25.
Here's a snapshot of our Dream 11 line up for the MI vs SRH fixture for your reference.
And that is our lineup for the Dream11 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Good luck to all of you!
(Views expressed are those of the writer and do not guarantee winnings)