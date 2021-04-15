Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH: Post-match reactions
Australian superstars Glenn Maxwell and David Warner scored half-centuries for their respective franchises
Much like the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai last night, the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad proved to be a thriller as well. Sunrisers bowling unit dominated over RCB's batsmen and thanks to Maxwell's seventh IPL century, RCB got to a respective total.
Despite losing Wriddhiman Saha early, SRH looked to be in cruise control with captain David Warner registering yet another half-century. However, things soon became turbulent when RCB pegged themselves back into the game. Some fine death bowling performances from Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Shahbaz Ahmed sealed a splendid win for Virat Kohli's men who are now on top of the IPL 2021 table.
Here's how Twitter reacted to that cracker of a contest: