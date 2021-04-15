Top
Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH: Post-match reactions

Australian superstars Glenn Maxwell and David Warner scored half-centuries for their respective franchises

RCB registered their second consecutive win with some fine bowling performance towards the end. [Credits: India Today]
RCB registered their second consecutive win with some fine bowling performance towards the end. [Credits: India Today]

By

Anjishnu Roy

Published: 14 April 2021 7:35 PM GMT

Much like the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai last night, the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad proved to be a thriller as well. Sunrisers bowling unit dominated over RCB's batsmen and thanks to Maxwell's seventh IPL century, RCB got to a respective total.

Despite losing Wriddhiman Saha early, SRH looked to be in cruise control with captain David Warner registering yet another half-century. However, things soon became turbulent when RCB pegged themselves back into the game. Some fine death bowling performances from Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Shahbaz Ahmed sealed a splendid win for Virat Kohli's men who are now on top of the IPL 2021 table.

Indian Premier League IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli 
