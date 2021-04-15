IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH: Post-match reactions

Much like the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai last night, the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad proved to be a thriller as well. Sunrisers bowling unit dominated over RCB's batsmen and thanks to Maxwell's seventh IPL century, RCB got to a respective total.

Despite losing Wriddhiman Saha early, SRH looked to be in cruise control with captain David Warner registering yet another half-century. However, things soon became turbulent when RCB pegged themselves back into the game. Some fine death bowling performances from Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Shahbaz Ahmed sealed a splendid win for Virat Kohli's men who are now on top of the IPL 2021 table.

Here's how Twitter reacted to that cracker of a contest:





Well done @RCBTweets . Never give up is the lesson of the last two games at Chennai. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 14, 2021





Indian captains getting one up against the opposition captain when it comes winning crucial moments in the game. Yesterday we saw from #RohithSharma today #ViratKohli Bowling Shahbaz 17th overs. Well done @RCBTweets — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 14, 2021

chasing team before and after 15 overs pic.twitter.com/zNrZMqaVcJ — zomato (@zomato) April 14, 2021













Another tight one .. another tense one #VIVOIPL #SRHvRCB Congratulations @RCBTweets repeat of yesterday .. hang in there and grind your way through — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) April 14, 2021



