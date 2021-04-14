IPL 2021: MI vs KKR – The numbers that matter

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders lived up to its billing. Sensational performances with the ball, two superb half-centuries and containing several twists, the tale was anything but straightforward.



Thanks to a brilliant knock from Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians got a major impetus. Captain Rohit Sharma also held the fort well. However, the defending champions failed to make the most out of opportunities at the death, and their batting order folded in front of an inspired Andre Russell bowling shift. Kolkata Knight Riders made a brilliant start during the run-chase. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana gave little opportunities for Mumbai Indians to make a comeback. Even when Gill and Rahul Tripathi got dismissed, it still looked like KKR's game to lose. However, Mumbai Indians showed exactly why they are the most successful side in the last few seasons of the IPL. They put KKR in a brilliant chokehold with their outstanding death bowling and managed to win the game by 10 runs. Let's take a look at a few numbers that stand out from the game. Quite the night for Andre Russell

Despite a terrific show with the ball, it wasn't Andre Russell's night with the bat. [Credits: myKhel]

Though he struggled to make an impression with the bat, Andre Russell did plenty of talking with the ball in hand.

