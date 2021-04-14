Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: MI vs KKR – The numbers that matter
Both Andre Russell and Rahul Chahar shone with the ball in a night full of twists and turns
The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders lived up to its billing. Sensational performances with the ball, two superb half-centuries and containing several twists, the tale was anything but straightforward.
Thanks to a brilliant knock from Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians got a major impetus. Captain Rohit Sharma also held the fort well. However, the defending champions failed to make the most out of opportunities at the death, and their batting order folded in front of an inspired Andre Russell bowling shift.
Kolkata Knight Riders made a brilliant start during the run-chase. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana gave little opportunities for Mumbai Indians to make a comeback. Even when Gill and Rahul Tripathi got dismissed, it still looked like KKR's game to lose. However, Mumbai Indians showed exactly why they are the most successful side in the last few seasons of the IPL.
They put KKR in a brilliant chokehold with their outstanding death bowling and managed to win the game by 10 runs.
Let's take a look at a few numbers that stand out from the game.
Quite the night for Andre Russell
Though he struggled to make an impression with the bat, Andre Russell did plenty of talking with the ball in hand.
He became only the second player to take all the last five wickets to bowl out an IPL team after Anil Kumble did the same against Rajasthan Royals in 2009. Dre Russ also became only the second player after Canterbury's Will Williams to take after being introduced into the attack in the death overs of a T20 innings.
Andre Russell became the fifth T20 bowler to take a fifer while bowling just two overs and he became the first to do so in the IPL.
He's also the first and only IPL player to register a score above 80 [88* from 36 vs CSK, 2018] and pick up five wickets in the competition. Both of them arrived at the same venue, Chennai.
KKR fans, look away
The fixture between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders is the most one-sided contest in the history of the IPL. Including tonight's win, MI have won 22 games compared to KKR's six wins.
KKR won the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, registering their 100th IPL win. They ended up losing the second match against MI by 10 runs, marking their 100th T20 defeat.