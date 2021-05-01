IPL 2021: Kane Williamson appointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

In an announcement that has shocked the world of cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad revealed that New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had taken over the reins of the team and will be leading them this season, starting from their next match against Rajasthan Royals tomorrow.



Furthermore, the announcement also revealed that the team management of Sunrisers Hyderabad is planning to shuffle their overseas combination for the match. This decision arrives after the Hyderabad-based franchise has endured a calamitous form in IPL 2021 so far. Having played six games, SRH have only won once.

Kane Williamson will be replacing Australian batsman David Warner as captain. The note further added that "This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season, we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field."

While the decision to change captaincy mid-season definitely seems motivated out of desperation to produce results, it is still unclear what the franchise has planned regarding David Warner. Under Warner's leadership, SRH produced splendid results. They won their first and only IPL title in 2016 in the second year of his captaincy. Warner led SRH to fourth-place finishes in 2017 and 2019 and a third-place finish in 2020.

It must also be added here that Kane Williamson had replaced David Warner as SRH captain in IPL 2018. Following the Australian ball-tampering controversy where he was banned from cricket for a long interval, Kane took over the side that season and even led them to the final where they finished second best to Chennai Super Kings. That season proved to be Kane's best outing in the IPL as well and he finished with the Orange Cap after scoring 735 runs.

SunrisersHyderabad are languishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2021 and David Warner has failed to hit the ground running. He has scored 193 runs in six games, and his batting form and strike rate have come under the scanner especially after the loss to CSK in the previous match.

Kane Williamson, on the other hand, has been fantastic so far and has 108 runs in three games. Kane is yet to be dismissed in the IPL this season. It will be interesting to see how the captaincy switch mid-season bodes for SRH.