IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH – Twitter reacts to yet another fabulous CSK performance

Putting the embarrassment of their season in UAE behind them, the lions of Chennai Super Kings have roared back to life this season. Five wins in six matches, the highest Net Run Rate in the league, and a top-of-the-table berth, CSK have outclassed their opponents in almost every game thus far. Tonight was no exception either.

Despite Warner's slow and cautious knock, late blitz from Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav helped SRH post a competitive total on the board. Despite the challenges that it bore, the duo of Faf Du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad seemed unfazed. They scored 91 runs inside the first 10 overs and were firmly in control of the game.

Gaikwad, especially looked to be in sublime touch, and hit 12 boundaries to bring up his second half-century in three matches. By the time he was dismissed, the asking rate had come down to well below six runs an over and the rest of the batsmen were left to complete the formality of finishing the chase.

Here's how social media reacted to that dominant CSK performance: