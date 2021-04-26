IPL 2021: SRH vs DC – Social media confused over SRH deciding not to send Bairstow in the Super Over

Prithvi Shaw was at his best tonight against the SRH bowlers. Thanks to his well-composed half-century and useful knocks from Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith, Delhi Capitals were able to get a competitive total on board.



For SRH, Jonny Bairstow began proceedings with a bang but as always, proceedings slowed down once his wicket fell. Kane Williamson took charge of matters and held the entire SRH middle order all on his own with little to no support from the others. He took the game right until the last two overs where some splendid and honestly, surprise hitting from Jagadeesha Suchith forced a Super Over.

SRH squandered the opportunity by not sending an in-form Jonny Bairstow, a move that didn't make much sense to the fans or the commentators. The duo of Warner and Kane Williamson got eight runs but it was later revealed that Warner had run one run short.

With Delhi Capitals needing 8 to win the game, Pant and Dhawan survived major scares from Rashid Khan and completed the win on the last ball of the match.

