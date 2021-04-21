IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH – David Warner hits the Bull's Eye

Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their account in IPL 2021 with a magisterial win over Punjab Kings. With the bat, with the ball, and in the field, Punjab Kings were no match for the dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad who outperformed them at almost every stage.



Walking in to bat after Mayank Agarwal departed, Nicholas Pooran was witness to yet another forgettable day in the Indian Premier League this season. The West Indies-batsman had been dismissed for a golden duck in Punjab Kings' season opener against Rajasthan Royals. Deepak Chahar sent Pooran back to the pavilion after he had faced two deliveries against Chennai Super Kings. He finally broke the jinx against Delhi Capitals, scoring 9 runs in eight balls but today, had to watch another disaster unfold in front of his eyes. This time, in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pooran had to go back to the dugout without facing a ball thanks to a brilliant piece of fielding by SRH captain David Warner. Vijay Shankar began the eighth over with a short of a length off-cutter to which Chris Gayle could only stab his bat and directed towards David Warner's right at extra cover. Without thinking about it twice, the veteran began running when his younger compatriot at the other end, hesitated to take a single. The margins were tiny.

Ravindra Jadeja and David Warner are two fielders you shouldn't be taking on while trying to steal singles. How hard is it to understand ! Moreover, it doesn't make sense to lose a wicket like Pooran for just a single, that too at this stage.#PBKSvSRH | #IPL2021 — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) April 21, 2021

Pooran had to be sprung into action after watching Chris Gayle shuffle down the track. David Warner had his spring boots activated as well and the pace and bounce on the ball were extremely kind to him. It took a mere three seconds for the ball to get to Warner and the bounce was so favourable that he didn't have to stoop too low or fling himself in the air to pick it up, it landed on his hands gently.

Wasting no time, Warner coiled his right arm, marking the leg stump as his target, and hit the bull's eye. Nicholas Pooran was miles off the crease when the bails were dislodged and Warner's sensational piece of fielding gave Sunrisers Hyderabad yet another wicket to feed off of. They eventually ended up bowling out the entire batting unit before the stipulated 20 overs.

This was Nicholas Pooran's third dismissal on duck and what was even worse is that he did not even get to face a ball - a nightmare start to IPL 2021.

You can watch the video of that excellent piece of fielding here.