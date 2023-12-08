Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 8: Updates, Blog, Commentary
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 8.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 8 Dec 2023 6:19 AM GMT
In PKL, Bengaluru Bulls will face Dabang Delhi, while Puneri Paltan will take on U Mumba.
In Men's Volleyball Club World Championship Ahmedabad Defenders will play Sir Sircoma Perugia at 8:30 PM IST.
In Indian Super League, Bengaluru FC will take on Mumbai City FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:00 PM IST.
- 8 Dec 2023 6:03 AM GMT
What happened on December 7?
Here are the top developments that happened on December 7.
In badminton, Kartikey Gulshan Kumar came up with a clinical performance to upset fifth seed Mads Christophersen of Denmark in straight games to reach the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament. Men’s doubles combination of Achutaditya Rao and Venkata Harsha Vardhan proved their mettle with a 24-22, 23-21 win over fourth seeds Wei Chun Wei and Wu Guan Xun of Chinese Taipei - REPORT
A total of 504 players went under the hammer at the Sheraton Grande hotel here in Bengaluru as nine franchises bid for the finest volleyball talent in India ahead of the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League - REPORT
Indian men's junior hockey team lost 1-4 to Spain in their second grp game at FIH Junior World Cup 2023 in Malaysia - REPORT