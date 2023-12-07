Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 7: Updates, Blog, Commentary
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 7.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 7 Dec 2023 8:40 AM GMT
Chennaiyin icon Mendoza's car torched by Santos fans amid historic relegation
The Santos football community was left in dismay as fans vented their frustration by setting ablaze the car belonging to former Chennaiyin FC forward and current Santos player, Steven Mendoza. This incident follows Santos' unprecedented relegation from the top-flight Brazilian football league for the first time in its storied history.
Mendoza, who joined Chennaiyin FC in 2014, had made a mark as one of the youngest foreign players in the Indian Super League, scoring an impressive 17 goals in 25 appearances for the club. His journey continued with stints at Amiens SC and eventually landing him at Santos for the 22-23 season, prior to the unfortunate turn of events.
- 7 Dec 2023 8:30 AM GMT
Guwahati Masters 2023: Malvika Bansod and Kartikey Gulshan Kumar progress to the quarterfinals
Kartikey Gulshan Kumar pulls of an upset to beat the fifth seeded Mads Christopherson of Denmark in the round of 16 at Guwahati Masters 2023. Youngster Ayush Shetty loses out in the close three setter to his Indonesian opponent.
In women singles, Malvika Bansod confirmed her spot in the quarterfinal beating compatriot Tanya Hemanth in the second round, while 16-year old Unnati hooda fought hard against world no.30 Sung Shuo Yun of Chinese Taipei but loses out in close three setter.
- 7 Dec 2023 8:10 AM GMT
ISL Matchweek 8: FC Goa v Kerala Blasters - Tactical Analysis
FC Goa played hosts to Kerala Blasters in the match week 8 clash at the Fatorda and it was no ordinary game. Going in, it was the the battle to be paramount, to lead the table from the front as Ivan Vukomanovic side found themselves on top, being rallied from right behind by the don; Manolo Marquez and his Goan side.
Look at the tactical breakdown of this ISL clash between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters in the eighth matchweek:
- 7 Dec 2023 8:00 AM GMT
Hyderabad FC faces more woes as foreign players depart amidst salary dispute
Hyderabad FC is grappling with internal turmoil as foreigners Felipe Amorim and Oswaldo have exited the team camp. The departure was confirmed by Felipe, who took to Instagram to announce his exit, while Oswaldo was the first to leave the camp. Currently, Oswaldo finds himself in Rishikesh, while Felipe's whereabouts remain unknown.
- 7 Dec 2023 7:30 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In PKL, Bengal Warriors will face Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Patna Pirates will take on table toppers Gujarat Giants.
Indian junior men hockey team will play their second group game against Spain at the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at 5:30 PM IST.
In Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC will take on Chennaiyin FC at JRD Tata Sports Complex.
- 7 Dec 2023 7:09 AM GMT
What happened on December 6?
Here are the top developments that happened on December 6. Find the full details here
Highlights
In badminton, Dhruv Kapila/ Tanisha Crasto are through to the round of 16 whereas Sameer Verma upsets third seed Kiran George and Aakarshi Kashyap overcomes Amalie Schulz of Denmark - REPORT
The first-ever Men's Volleyball Club World Championship in India begins in Bengaluru on Wednesday. PVL champions Ahmedabad Defenders put up a tough fight but lost 0-3 against Itambe Minas of Brazil in the first group game - REPORT