Volleyball
Men's Volleyball Club World C'ship LIVE: Ahmedabad Defenders v Sir Safety Perugia- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Men's Volleyball Club World C'ship clash between Ahmedabad Defenders and Sir Safety Perugia.
Men's Volleyball Club World Championship 2023 LIVE: In their toughest game of the tournament, hosts Ahmedabad Defenders will take on defending champions Sir Safety Conad Perugia of Italy in their final group game.
The Indian club came short in the first game against Itambe Minas despite a tough fight. They will have to play out of their skin to upset the defending champions.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 8 Dec 2023 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
We will be back with more sporting action soon.
- 8 Dec 2023 4:19 PM GMT
Ahmedabad Defenders go down 0-3 to defending champions.
A tough match for the Indian club as they lose to defending champions to bow out of the tournament.
- 8 Dec 2023 4:00 PM GMT
Perugia is cruising in the third set.
The defending champions have a big lead of 12-4 and they are on the verge of winning the game. Ahmedabad Defenders have looked very casual in the third set.
- 8 Dec 2023 3:48 PM GMT
Perugia takes the second set also.
25-19 win for the defending champions as they take 2-0 lead and Ahmedabad Defenders are on the verge of getting knocked out.
- 8 Dec 2023 3:35 PM GMT
Perugia leads 11-7 in the second set.
There have been some brilliant passages of play from Ahmedabad Defenders but Perugia has been more composed team avoiding basic errors.
- 8 Dec 2023 3:24 PM GMT
Perguia win the first set by 25-18.
The Indian club fought hard but the defending champions Sir Safety Perugia won the first set convincingly in 21 minutes with a score of 25-18. Ahmedabad Defenders need to play out of the skin to win the second set.
- 8 Dec 2023 3:18 PM GMT
Ahmedabad attacks to reduce the gap to 15-20
Muthusamy is on fire. Indian team is closing on the gap against current World Club Champions. Just 5 points separate them
- 8 Dec 2023 3:14 PM GMT
Perugia leads 15-10
Defenders are fighting well but the Italian opponent has been better in the first set till now.
- 8 Dec 2023 3:08 PM GMT
Ahmedabad Defenders Line up
The lineup for Game 2 is locked and loaded!
- 8 Dec 2023 3:04 PM GMT
Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Safety Perugia Squads
Ahmedabad Defenders
Muthusamy Appavu (c), Ukkrapandian Mohan, Tamilvanan Srikanth, Ramanathan Ramamoorthy, Amit Gulia, Max Senica (overseas), Azmath Ullah, Santosh Sahaya Anothoni Raj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Ashwal Rai, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Srajan Shetty, Manoj Manjunatha, Parth Patel.
Coach: Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan
Sir Safety Perugia
Davide Candellaro, Tim Held, Jesus Herrera, Simeone Giannelli, Alessandro Toscani, Wilfredo Leon, Wassim Ben, Sebastian Sole, Massimo Colaci, Flavio Resende, Kamil Semeniuk, Oleh Plotnytskyi, Gregor Ropret, Roberto Russo
Coach: Angelo Lorenzeeti