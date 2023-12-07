Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Junior Men's Hockey World Cup Highlights: India losses 1- 4 to Spain

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Pool C clash between India and Spain in Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India take on France in the Junior World Cup 3rd place match

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 Dec 2023 1:47 PM GMT

Indian men's junior hockey team lost 1-4 to Spain in their second grp game at FIH Junior World Cup 2023 in Malaysia.

Spain's Goalkeeper Jan Capellades proved to strong for Indian attackers, he denied 3-4 goals for Indian team to take his side to the top of the table with two out of two wins.

Earlier, India defeated South Korea 4-2 in the first group game and will look to bounce back in their final group game against Canada on Saturday.

