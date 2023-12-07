Hockey
Junior Men's Hockey World Cup Highlights: India losses 1- 4 to Spain
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Pool C clash between India and Spain in Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.
Indian men's junior hockey team lost 1-4 to Spain in their second grp game at FIH Junior World Cup 2023 in Malaysia.
Spain's Goalkeeper Jan Capellades proved to strong for Indian attackers, he denied 3-4 goals for Indian team to take his side to the top of the table with two out of two wins.
Earlier, India defeated South Korea 4-2 in the first group game and will look to bounce back in their final group game against Canada on Saturday.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 7 Dec 2023 1:40 PM GMT
Full Time: India loses 1-4 to Spain
Indian men's junior hockey team lost 1-4 in their second grp game to Spain at FIH Junior World Cup 2023 in Malaysia.
- 7 Dec 2023 1:38 PM GMT
59' Spain converts a Penalty stroke, 4-1 leading now
Rafi Andreas converted a Penalty stroke to complete his brace.
Spain 4-1 India
- 7 Dec 2023 1:36 PM GMT
57' Spain's Goalkeeper Capellades Jan saved two excellent shots
Capellades is really tough to beat today, he saves 3-4 golden opportunities for Indian team.
Spain 3-1 India
- 7 Dec 2023 1:30 PM GMT
53' Still 0-0 in this quarter
Indian team is looking for their second goal of the match but still not find any success.
Spain 3-1 India
- 7 Dec 2023 1:24 PM GMT
49' Both the defences are on top
Both team solidifying their defences in this final quarter and not giving any chance to shoot on their goals.
Spain 3-1 India
- 7 Dec 2023 1:21 PM GMT
End of third quarter: Spain 3-1 India
Spain holds their two goal lead after third quarter despite India pulling one back on penalty corner before spain scores back their third goal of the match.
- 7 Dec 2023 1:13 PM GMT
41' Spain regain back the two goals lead
Cabre sored the brace after converting a penalty corner to low left of the Indian goalkeeper to regain back Spain's two goal lead in the match.
Spain 3-1 India
- 7 Dec 2023 1:11 PM GMT
41' India skillfully using their wing play
India stretching the match to wide angles using their wing play and switching between both the wings to find any space and surprise the spanish defence.
Spain 2-1 India