Junior Men's Hockey World Cup Highlights: India losses 1- 4 to Spain

Indian men's junior hockey team lost 1-4 to Spain in their second grp game at FIH Junior World Cup 2023 in Malaysia.

Spain's Goalkeeper Jan Capellades proved to strong for Indian attackers, he denied 3-4 goals for Indian team to take his side to the top of the table with two out of two wins.

Earlier, India defeated South Korea 4-2 in the first group game and will look to bounce back in their final group game against Canada on Saturday.

As it happened: