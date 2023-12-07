Hyderabad FC faces more woes as foreign players depart amidst salary dispute

Hyderabad FC is grappling with internal turmoil as foreigners Felipe Amorim and Oswaldo have exited the team camp. The departure was confirmed by Felipe, who took to Instagram to announce his exit, while Oswaldo was the first to leave the camp. Currently, Oswaldo finds himself in Rishikesh, while Felipe's whereabouts remain unknown.

The foreign players expressed their dissatisfaction, pointing to the non-payment of salaries as the primary cause for their departure. This development adds to the club's already troubled financial situation. Hyderabad FC recently received its second transfer ban within a year, a consequence of failing to meet salary obligations to former players Nestor Gordillo and Bartholomew Ogbeche.



As the club grapples with off-field issues, its on-field performance is equally dismal. Hyderabad FC currently languishes at the bottom of the table, having endured zero wins in eight games, accumulating a mere three points. The double blow of losing key foreign players and facing a transfer ban compounds the challenges for Hyderabad FC, casting a shadow over the team's prospects in the ongoing season. Hyderabad FC will face NorthEast United FC on December 10 at the Guwahati stadium.