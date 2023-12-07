The Santos football community was left in dismay as fans vented their frustration by setting ablaze the car belonging to former Chennaiyin FC forward and current Santos player, Steven Mendoza. This incident follows Santos' unprecedented relegation from the top-flight Brazilian football league for the first time in its storied history.

Mendoza, who joined Chennaiyin FC in 2014, had made a mark as one of the youngest foreign players in the Indian Super League, scoring an impressive 17 goals in 25 appearances for the club. His journey continued with stints at Amiens SC and eventually landing him at Santos for the 22-23 season, prior to the unfortunate turn of events.

Carro do atacante Mendoza, do Santos, é incendiado no entorno da Vila Belmiro



👉👉https://t.co/cMSwWimS7U



📸Giovana Duarte pic.twitter.com/2sbpkEB5PS — ge (@geglobo) December 7, 2023

Santos, a club synonymous with the late legendary Pele and boasting a history of never experiencing relegation, faced a crushing 2-1 defeat to Fortaleza at their home ground, the same stadium that hosted Pele's funeral in January. The loss marked a significant setback for the historic club.



Meanwhile, bitter rivals Palmeiras secured their 12th Brazilian championship title after a 1-1 draw against Cruzeiro. The 18-year-old sensation Endrick scored his 11th goal of the season, securing an early lead for Palmeiras, while Nikao's equalizer in the 80th minute sealed their triumph at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte.

Santos' unexpected relegation prompted an outpouring of frustration from fans, leading to the regrettable act of setting fire to vehicles, one of which belonged to Steven Mendoza. Despite Mendoza's individual contributions of 6 goals and 2 assists in 26 games for Santos, the disappointment of relegation overshadowed any personal accomplishments.