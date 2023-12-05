Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 5: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performance in various events happening across the world on December 5.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 5 Dec 2023 6:32 AM GMT
Meet Samarjeet Singh Malhi, the coach who has ignited javelin throw’s silent revolution
Coach Samarjeet Singh Malhi, the coach of Kishore Kumar Jena and Shivpal Singh, attributed the noticeable shift in javelin throw in India to various aspects.
He emphasised that India’s rise in the sport is due to a substantial increase in the availability of javelins in the country, and the focus on providing scientific training to athletes which turned out to be a boon.
- 5 Dec 2023 6:02 AM GMT
What to follow on December 5?
Guwahati Masters, a Super 100 badminton tournament, gets underway in Assam. Several Indian youngsters will be in action.
In PKL, the Gujarat Giants will host U Mumba.
- 5 Dec 2023 6:00 AM GMT
What happened on December 4?
What happened on December 4?
Highlights
In PKL, Puneri Paltan defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers, as Bengal Warriors prevented a late challenge from Bengaluru Bulls.
Mumbai City FC failed to earn a single point as the Indian club ended its AFC Champions League group stage campaign with a defeat against Navbahor FC.
In ISL, East Bengal poured in five goals against NorthEast United's nil. But the Red and Gold brigade remains seventh in the standings with eight points behind NEFC.