Ashwini Ponappa/Tanisha Crasto enter world top 30 in BWF Rankings

After a runner-up finish at the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament, the Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto jumped four places to reach world number 28 in the latest BWF rankings on Tuesday.

Ashwini, 36, and her 20-year-old partner Tanisha, who started playing together only in January this year, won the Abu Dhabi Super 100 tournament, Nantes International Challenge and finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow on Sunday.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto reach the women's doubles FINAL at the #SyedModiIndiaSuper300 after their Japanese opponents Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima retired in the first game! 👏🏸pic.twitter.com/x77tPpPsXQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 2, 2023

Priyanshu Rajawat, who had reached the semi-finals in men's singles, also gained a place to break into the top 30 while HS Prannoy remained at world number eight, Lakshya Sen at world number 17, and Kidambi Srikanth at 24.



In women's singles, PV Sindhu remained at world number 12 after getting injured and the last few tournaments of the BWF World Tour. PV Sindhu is likely to return in February 2024.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty occupied the world number 2 spot, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stayed at the 19th position.

With the BWF World Tour final ending, none of the Indians shuttlers made it to the World Tour final in Hangzhou, China.