Volleyball Men's Club World C'ship 2023: Preview, Schedule and streaming info

The 18th FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship will be taking place in Bengaluru from December 6 to 10. This will be the first time that this event is going to be held in India.

Volleyball World and FIVB, in January 2023, announced India as the host for the Men's Club World Championship for two years in partnership with the RuPay Prime Volleyball League, India's top professional volleyball league.



Bengaluru will also be the first Indian city to host the Men’s Club World Championship and the first in Asia to do it since 2012. As a result, India will host top players from across the world. Ahmedabad Defenders will represent the host nation after winning the domestic league season this year.

Ahmedabad Defenders are placed in Group A along with defending champion Italian club, Sir Safety Susa Perugia ( also known as Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia) and a Brazilian club named as Minas Tenis Clube.

Ahmedabad has a very tough task in hand in their debut season as Italy and Brazil are the two most successful counties in the history of the competition. But, this will be a great opportunity for Indian volleyball players to experience a world-class competition.

Groups and Teams:

Group A: Ahmedabad Defenders(IND), Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia(ITA), Minas Tênis Clube(BRA)

Group B: Halkbank Ankara(TUR), Sada Cruzeiro(BRA), Suntory Sunbirds(JPN)

Ahmedabad Defenders Squad:

The 18-member squad will be led by Muthuswamy Appavu, while Tamilvanan Srikanth and Ramanathan Ramamoorthy will feature as Liberos.

Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Balwan Singh Amit, Srikanth Tamilvanan, Ashamat Ullah, Muthusamy Appavu, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Vyshak Renjith Meppadath, Anthoni Raj Santosh Sahaya, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Ashwal Rai, Ramanathan Ramamoorthy, Parth Patel, Manjunatha Manoj Lakshmipuram, Guru Prashanth, Ukkra Pandian Mohan, Srajan Shetty, Ilya Burau, Max Senica



Schedule:

6 Dec: Ahmedabad Defenders Vs Minas Tenis Clube - 8:30 PM

8 Dec: Ahmedabad Defenders Vs Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia - 8:30 PM

The wait is almost over!



Just 1️⃣ day to go for the World's Biggest Volleyball Action – the Club World Champs are set to unfold in India!#ClubWorldChamps #AhmedabadDefenders #TodiNakh @PrimeVolley @volleyballworld pic.twitter.com/Z0syd08S5c — Ahmedabad Defenders (@Amd_Defenders) December 5, 2023

Live streaming info



All the matches of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship 2023 will be available live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of these matches will also be available on the Fancode app.