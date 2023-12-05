Men's Volleyball Club World Championships makes historic debut in Bengaluru

The IT city of Bengaluru is all-set to host the Men's Volleyball Club World Championships 2023. This is the first time in the history of Indian volleyball, that an event of this repute featuring some of the global stars of the game is being held in the country.

Ahead of the five-day volleyball extravaganza that begins tomorrow at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, representatives of all six teams and key organizers addressed a press conference at the Renaissance Hotel in Bengaluru.

Adding to this milestone moment for Indian volleyball is the participation of RuPay Prime Volleyball League Season 2 reigning champions Ahmedabad Defenders, with the Indian stars getting an opportunity to showcase their skills against the best of the world, as they vie for the coveted trophy.

Srajan Shetty, the Karnataka lad who will feature in the Ahmedabad Defenders campaign spoke on the importance of the Men's Volleyball Club World Championships, “It is an immense privilege and matter of pride for us to participate in the Men's Volleyball Club World Championships on home soil. This tournament not only provides us with a golden opportunity play with the best players in the world but also to showcase the true potential of Indian Volleyball.”

Here are the complete fixtures of the Club World Champs, where the world's best volleyball players will grace the courts in Bengaluru, India.



Get ready for a volley spectacle like never before – the stage is set, and history awaits!#ClubWorldChamps #AhmedabadDefenders pic.twitter.com/uP214HDfbc — Ahmedabad Defenders (@Amd_Defenders) December 5, 2023

Apart from the Ahmedabad Defenders, the marquee competition that will be aired on Sony Sports Network, will feature reigning champions Sir Safety Susa Perugia from Italy, the formidable Brazilian club of Sada Cruzeiro Volei, who are four-time winners of the tournament, Minas Tênis Clube (Ittambe Minas) making their third appearance in the competition, following a fourth-place finish last year. Also debuting this year will be Japan's Suntory Sunbirds Club, and Turkey's Halkbank Spor Kulübü.



Sharing his thoughts on his team’s prospects in the tournament, Wilfredo Leon, captain of Sir Safety Susa Perugia, remarked, “We come here with a lot of expectations and a positive energy to retain the title. I have played this tournament many times and to win it again would be huge for our team, especially to win it in India. There are so many big stars at this tournament, and it is a great way to show volleyball is growing not just in Europe and USA but in India as well. I hope this is something future generation can aspire towards.”

FIVB, Second Executive VP and CEV President, Mr Aleksandar Boricic expressed his delight in bringing the tournament to India, “We are extremely happy to be in India for this tournament. Despite India being such a big country, it has not enough exposure at the highest level of volleyball. I would like to take this opportunity to ask everybody to support this game and its growth in India.”

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures also underscored the significance of the competition. He said, “I’d like to extend my gratitude to FIVB for giving us this opportunity. We are truly excited to host this landmark event in India. We will be hosting the title next year as well and this is a great opportunity for our Indian players to go up against the best players in the world and get the exposure they need. It’s a huge achievement for the entire RuPay Prime Volleyball League as well as we have all worked together to achieve this milestone."

The tournament will commence on the 6th of December at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahmedabad Defenders will find themselves in Pool A, facing the defending champions, Sir Sicoma Perugia from Italy, and Brazil’s Minas Tênis Clube (Itambé Minas). In Pool B, Halkbank Spor Kulübü from Turkey, Sada Cruzeiro Volei from Brazil, and Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds are grouped.

The match tickets are live and can be purchased at BookMyShow.

The Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports Network across Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 3 channels and the broadcast will be shown globally on Volleyball World. Fans in India can also stream the tournament online on FanCode.