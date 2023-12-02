Indian Sports LIVE, December 2: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various sports happening across the world on December 2.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 2 Dec 2023 7:30 AM GMT
IBA Junior World Boxing Championships: 12 boxers into the Final
Indian Boxers continued their dominance at IBA Junior World Boxing Championships on Friday.
12 out of 17 Indian boxers wins their semi-final clash to confirm their title clash on 3-4 November, 8 female boxers and 4 male boxers has reached the final.
Bronze medal winners:
Neha Lunthi - Women's 46 KG
Pari - Women's 50 KG
Nidhi Dhull - Women's 66 KG
Kritika Wasan - Women's 75 KG
Sikander - Men's 48 KG
- 2 Dec 2023 6:28 AM GMT
Vaishali becomes third women grandmaster of India
R Vaishali crossed the 2500 rating point to become the third Indian women's Grandmaster and 84th overall Indian Grandmaster at El Llobregat Open in Spain on Friday.
Vaishali, who attained her third Grandmaster norm at the Qatar Masters 2023, won two games back-to-back at the tournament to become India's latest GM.
After Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali is the third-ever women Grandmaster of India. She ended a long wait of 12 years after Harika became GM in 2011.
- 2 Dec 2023 5:57 AM GMT
What to follow on December 2?
Priyanshu Rajawat faces Chi Yu Jen in the men's singles semifinal of the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow. In the women's doubles semifinal, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will take on Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play Odisha FC in ISL. This will be MBSG's first match in the league in more than a month.
Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Advance will be in action in the quarterfinals of the National Ranking Table Tennis C'ships.
In hockey, India will take on Belgium at the FIH Women's Junior World Cup at 6;30 PM IST. India will have to win to quality for the quarterfinals.
- 2 Dec 2023 5:51 AM GMT
What happened on December 1?
Here are the top developments that happened on November 28.
Highlights
Priyanshu Rajawat in men's singles, and Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa in women's doubles reached the semifinals of Syed Modi India International on Friday. REPORT
The Pro Kabaddi League kicked off Season 10 in grand style on the Akshar River Cruise in Ahmedabad on Friday. REPORT
ITTF World Youth C'ships 2023: Jennifer & Divyansi reach final in girls doubles