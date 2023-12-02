Pro Kabaddi League: Top young players to look out for in Season 10

Pro Kabaddi League has been a breeding ground for the young and talented Kabaddi players. With the league entering the tenth season, a host of young players will be on the lines of making their mark on the league.

The Bridge looks at the top young players to look out for in the upcoming tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Narender Kandola (Tamil Thalaivas)

The youngster from Haryana grabbed the eyeballs of Kabaddi fans after he led the raiding unit of the Tamil Thalaivas in season nine after Pawan Sehrawat was injured in the first match.

The raider kept getting better with each game scoring 249 points in 23 games and leading Tamil Thalaivas to their first-ever PKL playoffs. He also won the best new young player of the tournament.

Teaming up with Ajinkya Pawar, Narender will be leading the Thalaivas' attack in season ten with a target of reaching the first-ever final.

Ankush Rathee (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

The short but feisty Ankush was one of the major factors behind the Jaipur Pink Panther's second title in season nine. He made a name for himself with his mighty ankle holds and strong defensive moves.

His role was crucial in Jaipur Pink Panthers' championship victory, showcasing the most successful tackles (84), achieving an impressive 9 High 5s, and earning the highest Player Tackle Points (89) of the season.

At just 20 years old, Ankush concluded the season as the top defender, leaving a powerful mark on the PKL. The future holds immense promise for this young talent, and we can expect to witness more of his exceptional skills and game-changing moves in the seasons to come.



Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)



One of the most vital cogs of the runner-ups of the season nine Puneri Paltan, Aslam Inamdar will have the added responsibility of captaincy in season ten of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Coming on the back of the Asian Games gold medal, Aslam will have a big responsibility of leading his team to the elusive PKL title.

In just two seasons with Puneri Paltan, Aslam has accumulated 339 points including raid and tackle points. A speedy raider and smart defender, Aslam looks destined for greater things with a brilliant team at his helm in season ten.

Bharat Hooda (Bengaluru Bulls)



Another young raider who shone brightly in PKL season nine, Bharat Hooda will be leading the Bengaluru Bulls with his raiding might.

At just 23 years old, his relentless efforts in raiding were nothing short of remarkable, concluding the season with an impressive 222 successful raids and a total of 279 points.

In Season 9, he has emerged as a front leader, becoming a key player to keep an eye on. His outstanding performance and consistent contributions highlight his potential to shape the future of kabaddi.

Parteek Dahiya (Gujarat Giants)

With Fazel Atrachali leading the charge for Gujarat Giants, youngster Parteek Dahiya will have his task cut out as the leader of the raiding unit of the team.

In his debut season last year, Parteek scored a total of 183 points with a high raid strike rate of 74 percent. Trained by his uncle and former Indian skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, Parteek has the advantage of height and power when it comes to raiding.

The youngster from Haryana will look to make his mark this season with more contributions to the team.