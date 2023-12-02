Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE: Indian women's team takes on Belgium- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the India v Belgium group clash at the Junior Hockey Women's World Cup 2023.

Indian Junior Womens Hockey Team
X

 Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2 Dec 2023 2:33 PM GMT

Junior Women's Hockey World Cup LIVE: Indian women's team will take Belgium in the final group game clash of the 2023 Junior Hockey World Cup.

After winning the first game and losing the second game, India has to win the game to qualify for quarter-finals.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-12-02 12:00:21
>Load More
HockeyHockey India
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X