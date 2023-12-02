Hockey
Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE: Indian women's team takes on Belgium- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the India v Belgium group clash at the Junior Hockey Women's World Cup 2023.
Junior Women's Hockey World Cup LIVE: Indian women's team will take Belgium in the final group game clash of the 2023 Junior Hockey World Cup.
After winning the first game and losing the second game, India has to win the game to qualify for quarter-finals.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 2 Dec 2023 2:32 PM GMT
53' Another Penalty corner for Indian team
India team gets another Penalty corner after a foul from Belgian defender but they wasted the opportunity as they could not hold on to the injection at the top of circle.
India 2-3 Belgium
- 2 Dec 2023 2:28 PM GMT
52' Belgium takes back the lead
Another Penalty stroke but this time for Belgium and they converted it to takes back the lead in just one minute after the equaliser.
India 2-3 Belgium
- 2 Dec 2023 2:24 PM GMT
51' Brace for Annu, a equaliser for India
Annu converted a Penalty stroke for her brace and to equalise the match and set the pace high for the final 10 minutes of the match.
India 2-2 Belgium
- 2 Dec 2023 2:21 PM GMT
50' Indian team pressing hard for the equaliser
Indian team looking much more confident after scoring that first goal of the match and looks for a quick equaliser.
India 1-2 Belgium
- 2 Dec 2023 2:17 PM GMT
47' India scores their first
Annu scores the first goal of the match for Indian team after taking a straight snapshot on a Penalty corner variation. This goal opens the door for Indian team for a possible comeback.
India 1-2 Belgium
- 2 Dec 2023 2:13 PM GMT
At the end of third quarter: India 0-2 Belgium
Belgian team maintained their two goal lead at the end of third quarter after a lovely tackle from the Belgian defender to stop a promising attack of Indian team.
- 2 Dec 2023 2:09 PM GMT
42' Belgium scores their second goal
Belgium converted their penalty corner to double the lead in the match after a lovely deflection from belgian no.20 De mot on a dragflick variation from Lisa.
India 0-2 Belgium
- 2 Dec 2023 2:07 PM GMT
41' Good save for Khushboo
Indian goalkeeper makes an excellent save in a one-on-one tussle with belgian defender to keeps the deficit only to one.
India 0-1 Belgium
- 2 Dec 2023 2:03 PM GMT
38' Green card for the Indian captain
India 0-1 Belgium