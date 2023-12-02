Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Gujarat Giants v Telugu Titans in season opener- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for the LIVE action from the opening day of the tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League.
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: The tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with Gujarat Giants taking on Telugu Titans in the opening game.
Two big names of the Kabaddi world, Fazel Atrachali and Pawan Sehrwat go against each other two months after the controversial Asian Games gold medal match.
The second match will be played between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-12-02 14:02:39
- 2 Dec 2023 2:06 PM GMT
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League season 10.
The much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League is back and the first match is expected to be a thriller with Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans going against each other.
Next Story