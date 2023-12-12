Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 12: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 12.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 12 Dec 2023 8:39 AM GMT
Igor Stimac announces 50 probables for India's AFC Asian Cup campaign
Indian team head coach Igor Stimac announced a 50-member probable list for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in January, set to take place in Doha, Qatar. The Blue Tigers have been drawn in Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria. The top two teams from each group along with the four best third-placed finishers (out of six) will make their way into the Round of 16.
- 12 Dec 2023 6:46 AM GMT
Junior World Cup Hockey: India beats the Netherlands to reach semifinals
The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team produced a spectacular display of grit and character to beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Malaysia after trailing 0-2 at half-time and 3-2 in the third quarter.
- 12 Dec 2023 6:42 AM GMT
Vidit Gujrathi beats Arjun Erigaisi to win Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2023
Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi defeated compatriot Arjun Erigaisi to win the ninth Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Tournament 2023 at the Gabala Garden Hotel in Azerbaijan on Monday. Vidit topped the 10-player event with 22 points, while Arjun accumulated 21.5 points after 27 rounds of rapid and blitz games.
- 12 Dec 2023 6:41 AM GMT
What to follow today?
Petr Kratky, the newly appointed head coach of Mumbai City FC, will commence his journey in the ISL when the Islanders go up against table-topper FC Goa at Fatorda.
In PKL, Bengal Warriors face Patna Pirates.
- 12 Dec 2023 6:38 AM GMT
What happened on December 11?
Here are the top developments that happened on December 11. Find the full details here
ISL side Odisha FC created history after defeating Bangladesh’s Basundhara Kings in the final group game to qualify for the zonal semi-finals on Monday. REPORT
In PKL, Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious against Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas.