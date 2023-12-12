Vidit Gujrathi beats Arjun Erigaisi to win Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2023

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi defeated compatriot Arjun Erigaisi to win the ninth Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Tournament 2023 at the Gabala Garden Hotel in Azerbaijan on Monday.



Vidit topped the 10-player event with 22 points, while Arjun accumulated 21.5 points after 27 rounds of rapid and blitz games.

Vidit earned seven, lost one and won two matches in rapid time controls to finish second behind Azerbaijan’s Aydin Suleymanli with 11 points in 9 rounds.

In the double round-robin blitz format, Vidit was joint topper with Hungary’s Richard Rapport with 12 points.

He then emerged victorious against the local favourites Nijat Abasov, Teimour Radjabov and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Champion!🔥😎

Thrilled to make a comeback on the last day and win the Vugar Gashimov Memorial. pic.twitter.com/dAya9yf3Pt — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) December 11, 2023

Vidit, 29, recently won the FIDE Grand Swiss champion and became the third Indian chess player to qualify for the prestigious Candidates 2024 after R Praggnanandhaa and his sister R Vaishali.



The Vugar Gashimov Memorial Chess Tournament was organised by the Vugar Gashimov Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

In November, Vidit put up a dazzling show and edged past Alexandr Predke with a fine display in the final round to win the Grand Swiss tournament. After entering an endgame as early as move seven, Vidit held on to seal the win.

The wins mean both Indians, Vaishali and Vidit, have also qualified for the 2024 Candidates tournament.