Igor Stimac announces 50 probables for India's AFC Asian Cup campaign

Indian men's football team head coach Igor Stimac announced a 50-member probable list for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in January, set to take place in Doha, Qatar.

The Blue Tigers have been drawn in Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria. The top two teams from each group along with the four best third-placed finishers (out of six) will make their way into the Round of 16.

India will play Australia on January 13, and Uzbekistan and Syria on January 18 and 23 respectively.

From this long list, Stimac will choose his final squad.

While Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has remained India's mainstay under the bar, Stimac also selected Amrinder Singh, who recently held guard of the goal against Qatar, Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem and Gurmeet Singh Chahal.

Similarly, he developed a pool of 15 players each in a bid to get the best set of players for defence, midfield and striking zones.

This is India's second consecutive appearance in the Asian Cup after the 2019 edition when it finished at the bottom of Group A.

The 50-member probables list:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurmeet Singh Chahal.

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Lalchungnunga, Sandesh Jhingan, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Pritam Kotal, Hormipam Ruivah, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gahlot, Amey Ranawade.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh Kumam, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Glan Martins, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Nandhakumar Sekar, Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahul KP, Ishan Pandita, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Parthib Gogoi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.