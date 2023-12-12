Mirabai Chanu to miss Asian Championships amidst injury recovery

India's weightlifting star, Mirabai Chanu's return to the competitive stage has been postponed once again as she will be unable to participate in the upcoming Asian Championships in February. The Olympic silver medallist is still recuperating from a hip tendinitis injury sustained during the Asian Games in October.



Chanu, who competes in the 49kg weight class, had initially aimed to regain fitness in time for the Asian Championships scheduled from February 3 to 10 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. However, she confirmed to PTI on Tuesday that she will skip the event and instead focus on the World Cup.

Under the stringent Paris Olympic qualification rules, lifters are required to compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup, set to take place from March 31 to April 11 in Phuket, Thailand. Additionally, participation in at least three of the specified events, including the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 and 2024 Continental Championships, and the 2023 Grand Prix I and II, is mandatory.

Despite missing the Asian Championships, Chanu remains optimistic about her qualification chances, currently holding the second position in the Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR). The rankings are set to be updated after the conclusion of the ongoing IWF Grand Prix II.

While undergoing rehabilitation in Patiala, Chanu is planning to travel to the USA in February to work with Dr. Aaron Horschig, a renowned former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach. Having consulted Horschig since 2020, Chanu expressed confidence in his expertise, stating, "A foreign coach is not needed. A good physiotherapist can help you train well."

Despite the challenges posed by the injury, Chanu remains determined to improve her performance, emphasizing her commitment to changing the color of the medal and contributing to India's success in the upcoming Paris Olympics.