Indian Sports LIVE, December 9: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 9 Dec 2023 8:56 AM GMT
Guwahati Masters: Malvika Bansod goes down in semis
Malvika Bansod goes down to Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand in straight games 12-21, 14-21 at Guwahati Masters 2023. She was the lone Indian women's singles shuttler to qualify for
semifinals.
- 9 Dec 2023 7:42 AM GMT
Bengaluru FC part ways with head coach Simon Grayson
Bengaluru Football Club announced the mutual parting of ways with Head Coach Simon Grayson via their social media channels, on Saturday. Assistant Coach Neil McDonald is also set to depart. Renedy Singh will take charge temporarily as the club seeks a new Head Coach.
- 9 Dec 2023 7:25 AM GMT
Guwahati Masters: Dhruv/Tanisha goes down in semis
Mixed Doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto go down against second seeds Yong Kai Terry Hee and Wei Han Jessica Tan of Singapore in straight games 18-21 15-21 in semifinal of Guwahati Masters super 100 badminton tournament.
- 9 Dec 2023 6:25 AM GMT
WPL Auction: All you need to know
The stage is set for the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The auction for the WPL 2024 will take place on December 9, Saturday, from 2:30 PM IST in Mumbai.
At the WPL auction, a total of 165 players, including 104 Indians and 61 overseas, will be in contention for hefty deals. Of the total players, 15 are from associate nations.
- 9 Dec 2023 6:12 AM GMT
What to follow today?
The WPL auction will be the day's biggest attraction. Follow us for live updates.
In ISL, East Bengal takes on Punjab FC.
In PKL, there are two matches today. Bengaluru Bulls will host Haryana Steelers, while UP Yoddhas take on Telugu Titans.
In IWL, HOPS FC take on Kickstart FC.
- 9 Dec 2023 6:08 AM GMT
What happened on December 8?
Here are the top developments that happened on December 8. Find the full details here
Highlights
Shaji Prabhakaran's removal from AIFF Secretary post temporarily halted by Delhi Court - REPORT
Six Indian shuttlers reached the semifinals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 on Friday - REPORT
In I-League, Gokula Kerala and Sethu FC played out a goalless draw - REPORT
In Men's Volleyball Club World Championship, Ahmedabad Defenders bowed out of the tournament as they went down 0-3 against defending champions Sir Safety Perugia of Italy in the second group game.