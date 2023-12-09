Kashvee Gautam becomes most expensive uncapped player in WPL, surpassing Vrinda Dinesh

Gujarat Giants bought young pacer Kashvee Gautam for Rs 2 crores, making her the most expensive uncapped player in Women's Premier League (WPL) history.

Kashvee surpassed Vrinda Dinesh, a 22-year batter, who has been sold for Rs 1.30 crore to UP Warriorz, to become the most expensive player in the history of the league.

Gujarat Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore and Warriorz as the price shot up to Rs 1.70 going past the most expensive uncapped Indian's price. Giants finally secured the service of Kashvee for a whooping sum of 2.00 crores making her the joint-most expensive player of the season along with 22-year-old allrounder Annabel Sutherland, who joined Delhi Capitals at a price of Rs 2 core.

Most expensive uncapped player in #WPL HISTORY 💥💥



Fast-bowling all rounder Kashvee Gautam goes for a massive 2 Cr to the Gujarat Giants.



The 20 y/o from Chandigarh goes for 20x her base price of 10 lakh! 🤯#WPLAuction #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/NLJo26cmRq — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 9, 2023

A right-arm pacer, Kashvee, who joined the auction at a base price of Rs 10 lakh, hit the headlines in 2020 when she picked up a ten-wicket haul, including a hat-trick in an ODI for Chandigarh against Arunachal Pradesh at the women's domestic U19 tournament.



This feat drew the attention of the scouts. Now aged 20, Kashvee is a lanky hit-the-deck bowler, who worked on her bowling based on the advice she received from the scouts after last season's WPL auction where she went unsold.

Since then, Kashvee has been sensational. At the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, she picked up 12 wickets in seven games at an economy of 4.14.

In June 2023, she was part of India's triumphant Under-23 squad at the ACC Emerging Sinctournament in Hong Kong. More recently, she was part of two games during the A series, picking up three wickets for India A.