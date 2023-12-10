Sports Authority of India issues strict guidelines after shooter lost thumb

Sports Authority of India (SAI) issued strict guidelines on the use of air cylinders after a national-level shooter lost his left thumb when he was filling the 10m air pistol cylinder, with compressed air exploded on December 2.



SAI, the nodal authority managing Olympic sports in India, urged shooters not to use any air cylinders aged more than 10 years. Any shooter failing to adhere to this guideline will face action.

Pushpender Kumar, a corporal with the Indian Air Force, lost his left thumb while refilling the 10m air pistol cylinder. He was preparing for the National Championships.



As his left thumb was decapitated, Pushpender was rushed to the Army Hospital Research and Referral.

According to a PTI report, Pushpender was filling the compressed air into the pistol cylinder from the main cylinder. During this process, the accident has happened.

Air pistols and air rifles contain a gas cylinder attached just below the barrel. When the shooter presses the trigger, the compressed gas in the cylinder is released, which hits a hammer inside the air gun, ejecting the lead pellet.

An advisory issued by the SAI at Karni Singh ranges stated, “About the incident that occurred on November 2 (December 2) at a private range in Delhi-NCR, the advisory is issued to all athletes (NCOE, national campers and come-and-play) that anyone who owns faulty... air pistol should get their air pressure cylinder replaced, until then athletes would not be entertained at Karni Singh range.

“Apart from that any athlete carrying air cylinder more than 10 years old will not be allowed to train at Karni range.” Athletes found training with defective cylinders, or those that are more than 10 years old, risk a “review of their stay at the National Centre of Excellence” while come-and-play shooters could lose their membership cards.