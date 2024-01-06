Indian Sports LIVE, January 6: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 6 Jan 2024 6:30 AM GMT
Dipa Karmakar eyes Paris Olympic quota spot after clinching national title
Dipa Karmakar has recently made a podium finish, ending more than a two-year wait for a podium finish.The star gymnast battled a knee injury, requiring surgeries, and then dealt with a suspension followed by a controversial expulsion from India's Asian Games contingent despite topping the trials.
Dipa, who famously finished fourth at the Rio Olympics in 2016, now regained her confidence after claiming the national title at the Artistic Gymnastics National Championships.
The Tripura gymnast, competing at the nationals for the first time since 2015, topped the all-around event and tallied a total of 49.55 points. She also won clinched silver in both women’s vault and uneven bars individual apparatus events.
The 30-year-old has now set her eyes on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dipa failed to qualify for the Covid-19 pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
- 6 Jan 2024 6:25 AM GMT
D Gukesh wins the Chess.com Rising Player of the Year award
17 year-old young Chess prodigy, D Gukesh wins the Rising Player of the Year award by Chess.com after a prolific year which also saw him making it to the Candidates 2024 after finishing second in the FIDE Circuit ratings.
- 6 Jan 2024 6:00 AM GMT
R Vaishali wins the Chess.com Woman Player of the Year award
Vaishali Rameshbabu has an excellent 2023 which led her to become third Indian female player to become Grand Master. She is now awarded with Woman Player of the Year award by Chess.com for her amazing performances in 2023.
- 6 Jan 2024 5:50 AM GMT
Raghuram Iyer appointed as Indian Olympic Association CEO
Raghuram Iyer was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday after one year of waiting and repeated reminders from the International Olympic Committee.
The IOA said Iyer was appointed as its CEO after a "meticulous selection process conducted by the nomination committee".
"After careful consideration and thorough interviews with the shortlisted candidates, the nomination committee unanimously selected Mr Raghuram Iyer for the role of CEO," the IOA announced in a press release.
"His wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration makes him an ideal candidate to lead the IOA in its mission to promote and develop Olympic sports in India," it said.
- 6 Jan 2024 5:40 AM GMT
What happened on January 5 ?
Badminton Association of India (BAI), on Thursday, announced that the Indian federation in charge of the sport in the country will be bearing the cost of three international events - REPORT
In an outrageous move, the Manipur Football Association demanded Rs 4 lakh each from teams to participate in the 16th Manipur State League scheduled in the first week of February at the Artificial Turf Ground, Lamlong Thongkhong - REPORT
Odisha FC women team takes a 1-0 win against the Sethu FC at Bhuvneshwar Football Academy, Odisha. They now jumps to the top of the league table with 9 points out of three matches in IWL- REPORT
India women cricket team takes a comfortable 9 wicket victory in the first T20I against Australia at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues takes the final shot and gives India a 1-0 lead in the series.