Don't expect enormous achievement in Asian Cup: Igor Stimac

Ahead of India's AFC Asian Cup campaign in Qatar starting next week, Igor Stimac, the head coach of the Indian men's team, said nobody should expect an 'enormous achievement' from the Blue Tigers.

“Realistically, we can hold on to something in Asian Cup. But to expect enormous achievement is not reality," Stimac told Rev Sportz.

For the Croatian coach of the Indian team, the main objective is to gain experience from the continental showpiece and utilise the gains for India's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan. India will play an away game against the sturdy Afghans on March 21.

"We need to use these games to gain experience, to do the best we can. After that, we will hope the players make a comeback and be ready for the World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan, home and away. These two games might be crucial for our World Cup qualification, to finish in the second spot," added Stimac.

Talking about the team's short preparation in Doha, he said, “We do not have time to complain about nothing. We got what we got. We are here and getting prepared in best possible way to represent the country. So, that is all we are focused at this moment.”

India will play Australia in its opening game on January 13 before taking on Uzbekistan on January 18. India's final Group B clash is scheduled against Syria on January 23.



All three opponents are ranked above India and within the top 100 of FIFA rankings.

While Australia is ranked 25th and fourth in Asia, Uzbekistan is placed at the 68th spot in the world and ninth in Asia. Similarly, Syria, ranked 91 in the FIFA rankings, is standing four places above India, ranked 102, in the AFC rankings.