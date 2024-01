Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Groups, Fixtures, Full Schedule

The stage is set for the much-awaited kick-off to the 2024 Super Cup, renamed as 'Kalinga Super Cup.' Taking place in Odisha as a centralised venue tournament, the main event begins on January 9.

A crucial qualifier match will be played on January 8 between Rajasthan United and Inter Kashi. The group stage matches will be held from January 9 to 22. Semifinals are scheduled on January 24 and 25, with the grand finale slated for January 28.

Dive into the full schedule below for a comprehensive overview of the tournament.

Group A

Clubs: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Hyderabad FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC

Date Match Time Venue 9th Jan East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 9th Jan Mohun Bagan vs Sreendi Deccan 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch 14th Jan Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 14th Jan East Bengal FC vs Sreenidi Deccan 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch 19th Jan Hyderabad FC vs Sreenidi Deccan 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 19th Jan Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch

Group B

Clubs: Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Shillong Lajong

Date Match Time Venue 10th Jan Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 10th Jan NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch 15th Jan NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 15th Jan Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch 20th Jan Jamshedpur FC vs Shillong Lajong 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 20th Jan Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch

Group C

Clubs: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC.

Date Match Time Venue 11th Jan Mumbai City vs Gokulam Kerala 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 11th Jan Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch 16th Jan Chennaiyin FC vs Gokulam Kerala 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 16th Jan Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch 21th Jan Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 21th Jan Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch

Group D

Clubs: FC Goa, Odisha FC Bengaluru FC, and Winner of qualifier.

Date Match Time Venue 12th Jan FC Goa vs I-League 4 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 12th Jan Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch 17th Jan FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 17th Jan Odisha FC vs I-League 4 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch 22nd Jan Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch 2:00 PM Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 22nd Jan FC Goa vs Odisha FC 7:30 PM Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch

Semi-finals

24th Jan- Winner of Group A vs Winner of Group B- 7:30 PM- Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch

25th Jan- Winner of Group C vs Winner of Group D- 7:30 PM- Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch

Final

28th Jan- Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2- 7:30 PM- Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch