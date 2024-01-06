Odisha FC women's team to donate 50 pads per goal to educational institutions, slums

Odisha FC has roped in MySheDays, a pioneering initiative committed to women's health and hygiene, as an official partner for the franchise's women's team, which is currently on top of the Indian Women's League standings with nine points from three matches.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting women's wellness, particularly within the health and hygiene sector," stated Odisha FC in a release.

"MySheDays’s dedication to providing essential sanitary products aligns perfectly with our mission to empower and uplift our female athletes and their communities," the club added.

The brand distributed its wellness products to our women's team.

According to the release, for every goal scored 50 pads per goal will be distributed across schools, colleges, and slum areas.



MySheDays’s ongoing partnership with Odisha FC to support women's health includes three sanitary pad drives, each drive fuelled by a supply of 600 pads, totalling 1800 pads for the current IWL season.

MySheDays is a brand of Tarush Lifecare Private Limited, an Odisha-based pharmaceutical startup.

"The company offers genuine, hygienic, and skin-friendly solutions for menstrual needs, prioritizing customer comfort and protection," stated the release.