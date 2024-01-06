'Hope to get in top 10 of Olympic qualification'- Shuttler Lakshya Sen

Despite his Olympic qualification in uncertain waters, Lakshya Sen is working on his attacking game and variations during the off-season.

Currently ranked 17th in the Olympic Games qualification, Lakshya needs to be in the top 16 by the end of April to make it to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"To secure the spot I still have to work a little harder in terms of getting good results, and once that is done, the qualification won't be an issue. For me, right now the main concern is to go deep into the tournament in the next few months until April and then ranking will follow. I would like to improve my ranking and come in the top 10 by the end of qualification," Lakshya Sen told PTI during an interview.

Commonwealth Games champion Sen claimed the Canada Open Super 500 title in July, besides three semifinal finishes at the Thailand Open Super 500, US Open Super 300, and Japan Open Super 750 last season.



Despite winning one title, Lakshya had 11 first-round exits and lost in the Senior National Championships in December.

The next three weeks will be crucial for Sen as he competes at the Malaysia Open Super 1000, India Open Super 750, and Indonesia Open Super 500.

"I feel more confident now. With all that I have done in the last few weeks, I am hoping it will help me in the next 2-3 months, especially physical fitness the work that I have put in," Sen concluded.

Sen also admitted that his game was figured out by the opponents and he is now working on multiple variations and deceptions to add to his attacking game.

Currently, three Indians are well-placed for the Olympics qualification with HS Prannoy ranked eighth in men's singles, PV Sindhu ranked twelfth in women's singles and Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty ranked fifth in men's doubles.

(With PTI Inputs)