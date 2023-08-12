Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch Durand Cup 2023 Kolkata derby

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will lock horns in the much-anticipated derby in the Durand Cup Group A match on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

As this is the first derby since the axing of the 'ATK' prefix before Mohun Bagan's name after a prolonged outcry from the fans, fans are even more excited to see their team locking horns with archrival East Bengal.

Durand Cup 2023: Teams, Squads

Mohun Bagan is leading Group A with six points from two matches, while East Bengal is languishing in the third position following its 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army. Mohun Bagan has netted seven goals so far and conceded none in a testament to its attacking and defensive prowess.

Live telecast and streaming info:

When and where is the Durand Cup 2023 derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

The Durand Cup 2023 derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is on Saturday and will kick off at 4:45 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2023 derby?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2023 derby match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2023 derby?

The live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2023 derby match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.