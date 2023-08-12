Asian Games
Football

Durand Cup 2023 LIVE: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG - Live Score, Updates, Blog, Result

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal face off in the first Kolkata Derby of the season today at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Durand Cup 2023 LIVE: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG - Live Score, Updates, Blog, Result
X

Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. (Photo credit: Special Arrangement) 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 Aug 2023 11:04 AM GMT

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: The excitement is sky rocketing as we are set to witness the first Kolkata Derby of the 2023-24 season. East Bengal will take on Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 4:45 PM.

MBSG are placed 1st in Group A with 6 points in 2 matches, EEB have some ground to make up as they have 1 point from 1 match so far. | Durand Cup Points Table

LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2023-08-12 10:00:13
Durand CupEast Bengalmohun bagan
