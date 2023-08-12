Football
Durand Cup 2023 LIVE: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG - Live Score, Updates, Blog, Result
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal face off in the first Kolkata Derby of the season today at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE: The excitement is sky rocketing as we are set to witness the first Kolkata Derby of the 2023-24 season. East Bengal will take on Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 4:45 PM.
MBSG are placed 1st in Group A with 6 points in 2 matches, EEB have some ground to make up as they have 1 point from 1 match so far. | Durand Cup Points Table
- 12 Aug 2023 10:35 AM GMT
Head to head record!
Over the years, these two teams have faced each other in 389 games. East Bengal has secured 137 wins and Mohun Bagan 127 wins.
However the recent years has not been kind to the Red and Gold brigade.
- 12 Aug 2023 10:29 AM GMT
First derby on the soil of Kolkata!
The first derby on the soil of Kolkata in the Calcutta First Division League was played on May 28, 1925, with East Bengal FC emerging victorious with a 1-0 score-line.
- 12 Aug 2023 10:22 AM GMT
Do you know?
The first official derby (then Calcutta derby) took place on August 8, 1921, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw in the Cooch Behar Cup.
But Mohun Bagan won the replayed semifinal on August 10 by defeating East Bengal 3–0.
- 12 Aug 2023 10:11 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog!
Today is a big day, the first Kolkata Derby of the season kicks off in approximately 60 minutes.