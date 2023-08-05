Durand Cup 2023 Points Table: Groups, Format, Standings, Total Points

The Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia and the third oldest in the world, is taking place in West Bengal and Assam from August 3 to September 3. A total of 24 teams have been divided into six groups.

Teams in each group play each other once in a round-robin format in the group stages. After the group stages, the top teams from each group and the two best second-placed teams across all six groups will progress to the eight-team quarter-finals.

The Durand Cup 2023 final will be played on September 3 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Durand Cup 2023 Points Table

Group A



Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Goal Diff Total Points 1 Mohun Bagan 1 1 0 0 5 3 2 East Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Punjab 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bangladesh Army 1 0 0 1 -5 0

Group B



Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Goal Diff Total Points 1 Mumbai City 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2 Jamshedpur FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Indian Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Mohammedan Sp 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group C



Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Goal Diff Total Points 1 Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Kerala Blasters 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Gokulam Kerala 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Indian Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D



Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Goal Diff Total Points 1 Northeast United 1 1 0 0 +4 3 2 FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Downtown Heroes 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Lajong United 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Group E



Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Goal Diff Total Points 1 Chennaiyin 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Nepal Army 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Delhi FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F



Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Goal Diff Total Points 1 Rajasthan United 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Bodoland FC 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Odisha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Army Red 0 0 0 0 0 0

(Updated on 7 pm IST, August 5)