Football
Durand Cup 2023 Points Table: Groups, Format, Standings, Total Points
Here's how the six groups in the 2023 Durand Cup look:
The Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia and the third oldest in the world, is taking place in West Bengal and Assam from August 3 to September 3. A total of 24 teams have been divided into six groups.
Teams in each group play each other once in a round-robin format in the group stages. After the group stages, the top teams from each group and the two best second-placed teams across all six groups will progress to the eight-team quarter-finals.
The Durand Cup 2023 final will be played on September 3 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Durand Cup 2023 Points Table
Group A
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goal Diff
|Total Points
|1
|Mohun Bagan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|East Bengal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Punjab
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bangladesh Army
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|0
Group B
Team
Matches
Won
Drawn
Lost
Goal Diff
Total Points
|1
|Mumbai City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|2
|Jamshedpur FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Indian Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Mohammedan Sp
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Group C
Team
Matches
Won
Drawn
Lost
Goal Diff
Total Points
|1
|Bengaluru FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kerala Blasters
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gokulam Kerala
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Indian Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D
Team
Matches
Won
Drawn
Lost
Goal Diff
Total Points
|1
|Northeast United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+4
|3
|2
|FC Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Downtown Heroes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lajong United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
Group E
Team
Matches
Won
Drawn
Lost
Goal Diff
Total Points
|1
|Chennaiyin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hyderabad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Nepal Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Delhi FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group F
Team
Matches
Won
Drawn
Lost
Goal Diff
Total Points
|1
|Rajasthan United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bodoland FC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Odisha FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Army Red
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
(Updated on 7 pm IST, August 5)