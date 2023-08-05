Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Durand Cup 2023 Points Table: Groups, Format, Standings, Total Points

Here's how the six groups in the 2023 Durand Cup look:

Durand Cup 2023 Points Table: Groups, Format, Standings, Total Points
X

The Durand Cup Trophies. (Sportscomm)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Aug 2023 1:20 PM GMT

The Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia and the third oldest in the world, is taking place in West Bengal and Assam from August 3 to September 3. A total of 24 teams have been divided into six groups.

Teams in each group play each other once in a round-robin format in the group stages. After the group stages, the top teams from each group and the two best second-placed teams across all six groups will progress to the eight-team quarter-finals.

READ | Durand Cup 2023 Full Squad Lists

The Durand Cup 2023 final will be played on September 3 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Durand Cup 2023 Points Table

Group A


TeamMatchesWonDrawnLostGoal DiffTotal Points
1Mohun Bagan110053
2East Bengal000000
3Punjab000000
4Bangladesh Army1001-50

Group B


Team

Matches

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goal Diff

Total Points

1Mumbai City1100+23
2Jamshedpur FC000000
3Indian Navy000000
4Mohammedan Sp1001-20

Group C


Team

Matches

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goal Diff

Total Points

1Bengaluru FC000000
2Kerala Blasters000000
3Gokulam Kerala000000
4Indian Air Force000000

Group D


Team

Matches

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goal Diff

Total Points

1Northeast United1100+43
2FC Goa000000
3Downtown Heroes000000
4Lajong United1001-40

Group E


Team

Matches

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goal Diff

Total Points

1Chennaiyin000000
2Hyderabad000000
3Nepal Army000000
4Delhi FC000000

Group F


Team

Matches

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goal Diff

Total Points

1Rajasthan United101001
2Bodoland FC101001
3Odisha FC000000
4Army Red000000

(Updated on 7 pm IST, August 5)

Durand CupIndian Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X