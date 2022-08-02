Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 LIVE: Can Punam Yadav win her third CWG medal? — Live Scores, Updates, Medals, Blog
CWG 2022: How many more medals can India add to their 9 medals? They will be in action in Lawn Bowls, Weightlifting, Athletics, Swimming, Table Tennis, Badminton, Boxing, Hockey and Squash.
Commonwealth Games 2022: India are currently at sixth spot in the CWG 2022 Medal Tally with 9 medals - 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze. The medal rush is set to continue on Tuesday, with some major sports set to be in action. Day 5 Schedule
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2022 7:44 AM GMT
Lawn Bowls: Women's Team in Action
Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia are again in action at the moment. They are again taking on New Zealand, in the Women's Pairs - Section B - Round 1 match. They are currently leading by 2-0 after one end.
- 2 Aug 2022 7:16 AM GMT
Upcoming events
Here's what will start off the day:
Lawn Bowls- Women's Pair- India v New zealand- 01:00 PM
Lawn Bowls- Women's Triple- India v New Zealand- 01:00 PM)
Weightlifting- Punam Yadav- Women's 76 Kg Gold Medal Match- 02:00 PM
The Women's Lawn Bowls Fours team created history yesterday by reaching the final, they will be in action later in the day, at 4:15 pm. Here's what they said after reaching the final:
- 2 Aug 2022 7:09 AM GMT
Badminton rampage
India's badminton team has rampaged through at CWG 2022, they're in action later today.
- 2 Aug 2022 6:55 AM GMT
First medal hope of the day
Punam Yadav had clinched gold in the women’s 69 kg weightlifting event 4 years ago. That was Yadav’s second medal at the Commonwealth Games. She won Bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Games.
Can she win a third?
- 2 Aug 2022 6:52 AM GMT
Where India stands in CWG 2022
After an eventful Day 4, India's 2022 Commonwealth Games medal tally increased to nine medals. The accrued medals so far are equally distributed amongst the colours, i.e. three gold, three silver, and three bronze.
While yesterday was a day for the Indian judokas, the ladies of Lawn Bowls created history by ensuring at least a silver in the Women's Fours event. Do look out for them as they might just pleasantly surprise the nation with a gold.
Additionally, the badminton Mixed Team and the table tennis Men's team stormed into the finals thereby ensuring two more medals!