Commonwealth Games 2022, Women's Hockey LIVE: India face England - Updates, Results, Blog

In the first real test for the Indian team, they face England, with the winner of this match standing a strong chance of topping the group.
Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs England Hockey LIVE: Coming from two convincing wins, India face group-toppers England in their first real test of CWG 2022 on Tuesday. The match starts at 6:30 pm IST.
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2022 1:35 PM GMT
26' - Poor from Gurjit!
A very poor drag flick from Gurjit Kaur as the shot is way wide of the goalpost. PC number 3 wasted.
- 2 Aug 2022 1:34 PM GMT
25' - PC, INDIA!
Something different this time as India penetrates from the left flank to earn yet another PC. Can they finally convert?
- 2 Aug 2022 1:33 PM GMT
25' - England down to 10 women
A flout in the 5m rule from Flora Peel and off she goes for 2 minutes with a green card. Can India take advantage?
- 2 Aug 2022 1:31 PM GMT
22' - Another PC missed!
Second PC of the contest for India and they miss again. Deep Grace Ekka took the responsibility in absence of Gurjit and she looks for a deflection which never came.
Another chance gone down for India.
- 2 Aug 2022 1:28 PM GMT
20' - Good defence from England
A stunning press and steal from India before they enter the D. The English defence, however, stays compact and doesn't allow Neha Goyal to take a shot. Danger averted seamlessly.
- 2 Aug 2022 1:26 PM GMT
18' - Monika's shot goes wide
Monika penetrates single handedly from right and takes a backhand shot. It is just a bit high. That was a brilliant display from Monika.
- 2 Aug 2022 1:23 PM GMT
END OF FIRST QUARTER!
That's the end of the first quarter. England started off well, scored early and have the lead, but it would be foolish to rule India out of this yet. The Indian women have come close a couple of times and were unlucky to not have equalised.
A lot of play for in the remaining 45 minutes!
- 2 Aug 2022 1:21 PM GMT
15' - India misses PC!
A PC with just 6 seconds remaining and Gurjit Kaur hits it straight to the goalkeeper Maddie Hinch. That's a chance gone begging as the referee does not allow a rebound either due to a foul.
- 2 Aug 2022 1:16 PM GMT
12' - Stunning save from Maddie Hinch!
India penetrate from the right side and almost seemed to have beaten the English goalie, but Maddie Hinch backtracks and deflects the ball away inches from the goal-line. That was just amazing work from the goalie.
The Indians thought they had scored and reviewed and are proven wrong. Not a good start this for India.
- 2 Aug 2022 1:13 PM GMT
10' - Good defence from India
A brilliant counter from England, but India have it under control, courtesy a good clear from Gurjit Kaur.