Commonwealth Games 2022 Athletics LIVE - Murali Sreeshankar in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
The athletics action at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games starts today. Leading India's charge in the sport would be long jumper Murali Sreeshankar along with Muhmmed Anees Yahiya.
They will be followed by shot-putter Manpreet Kaur, sprinter Dutee Chand and discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur.
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2022 9:51 AM GMT
Muhammed Anees Yahiya qualifies for final
Muhammed Anees Yahiya finishes eighth overall in Men's Long Jump Qualification with a best of 7.68m. He is through to the Final!
- 2 Aug 2022 9:35 AM GMT
7.49m for Yahiya in his final attempt
Yet another 7.49m for Muhammed Anees Yahiya in his third and final attempt. He is placed sixth overall for now. Should be enough to see him through. But we will wait for an official confirmation.
- 2 Aug 2022 9:23 AM GMT
7.68m for Yahiya in his second
A much better effort from Muhammed Anees Yahiya this time around as he improves to 7.68m.
- 2 Aug 2022 9:20 AM GMT
Sreeshankar qualifies for FINAL!
Murali Sreeshankar does a Neeraj Chopra. The Tokyo Olympian is through to the final in just a single attempt. He records 8.05m and breaches the automatic qualification mark of 8m.
- 2 Aug 2022 9:06 AM GMT
7.49m for Muhammed Anees Yahiya
Not so impressive start for Muhammed Anees Yahiya as he records a mere 7.49m in his first.
- 2 Aug 2022 8:40 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
It's the start of athletics at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and leading India's charge in the sport today will be long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and veterans Dutee Chand and Seema Punia.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!