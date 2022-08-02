Commonwealth Games 2022 Athletics LIVE - Murali Sreeshankar in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The athletics action at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games starts today. Leading India's charge in the sport would be long jumper Murali Sreeshankar along with Muhmmed Anees Yahiya.

They will be followed by shot-putter Manpreet Kaur, sprinter Dutee Chand and discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!