Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Men's Team Finals LIVE - India vs Singapore in gold medal match — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog
Led by Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan, the Indian men's table tennis team will fight to defend their title against Singapore in the finals of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow LIVE.
A chance at history is once again at the hands of the Indian men's table tennis team as the Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty-led team will fight for gold in the finals against Singapore.
Having already won the event in 2018 where they defeated Nigeria in the finals, the Indian men's table tennis team will take on Singapore in the finals, after having defeated Nigeria 3-0 in the quarters.
Follow all table tennis action live:
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2022 11:43 AM GMT
All the matches were high-octane and it was G. Sathiyan who got the final win!
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran was all fire in the third match as he sealed the deal and earned India a place in the gold medal match!
- 2 Aug 2022 11:40 AM GMT
A very good evening as we get set for the men's team finals!
In an extremely dominant form, the Indian men's table tennis team will be aiming to defend their title today against Singapore!
In the semi-finals, they ousted Nigeria 3-0 in a gripping clash that tested the nerves and the wits of the players!