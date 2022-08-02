Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Men's Team Finals LIVE - India vs Singapore in gold medal match — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

Led by Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan, the Indian men's table tennis team will fight to defend their title against Singapore in the finals of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow LIVE.

sharath kamal harmeet desai sathiyan gnanasekaran table tennis men team finals commonwealth games 2022
Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and G. Sathiyan and Sanil Shetty will be fighting for gold in the table tennis men's team finals at the CWG 2022 (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-02T17:16:34+05:30

A chance at history is once again at the hands of the Indian men's table tennis team as the Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty-led team will fight for gold in the finals against Singapore.

Having already won the event in 2018 where they defeated Nigeria in the finals, the Indian men's table tennis team will take on Singapore in the finals, after having defeated Nigeria 3-0 in the quarters.

Follow all table tennis action live:

Live Updates

Table Tennis Indian table tennis Achanta Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Commonwealth Games 
