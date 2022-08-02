Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis Men's Team Finals LIVE - India vs Singapore in gold medal match — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

A chance at history is once again at the hands of the Indian men's table tennis team as the Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty-led team will fight for gold in the finals against Singapore.

Having already won the event in 2018 where they defeated Nigeria in the finals, the Indian men's table tennis team will take on Singapore in the finals, after having defeated Nigeria 3-0 in the quarters.

Follow all table tennis action live: