Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 5 India's Schedule- Lawn Bowls Women's team play final

It will be an exciting day for all the fans of the Indian contingent as a first, the country's Lawn Bowls team will play in the gold medal match! Apart from that, weightlifters Punam Yadav and Usha Natesh will hope to add more to the medal haul the team has been having.

In gymnastics, Satyajit Mondal will also hope to get a podium finish in the Men's Vault final.

Day 5 Schedule (2nd August)

Weightlifting- Punam Yadav- Women's 76 Kg Gold Medal Match- 02:00 PM

Swimming- Srihari Natraj- Men's 200 M Backstroke Heat 2- 03:04 PM

Swimming- Advait Page- Men's 1500 m Freestyle Heat 1- 04:10 PM

Lawn Bowls- India v South Africa- Women's Four Gold Medal Match- 04:15 PM



Swimming- Kushagra Rawat- Men's 1500 m Freestyle Heat 2- 04:28 PM

Artistic Gymnastics- Satyajit Mondal- Men's Vault Final- 05:30 PM

Weightlifting- Vikash Thakur- Men's 96 Kg Gold Medal Match- 06:30 PM



Artistic Gymnastics - Saif Tamboli- Men's Parallel Bars Final- 06:35 PM

Squash- Sunayna Kuruvilla v Faiza Zafar- Women's Plate Semis- 08:30 PM



Boxing- Rohit Tokas v Alfred Kotey Welterweight (63.5 Kg-67 Kg)- 11:35 PM

Weightlifting- Usha Natesh- Women's 87 Kg Gold Medal Match- 11:00 PM



(To Be Updated....)