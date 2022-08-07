Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 13
silver 11
Bronze 16
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 LIVE: Can Annu Rani script javelin history?— Live Scores, Updates, Medals, Blog

CWG 2022: India, with 40 medals, are at fifth spot on the medal tally. Can Athletics, Boxing, Hockey, Cricket, Badminton, Squash take us closer to 50 on the penultimate day?

Can Annu Rani win the first javelin medal at the CWG won by an Indian woman?

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-07T13:48:54+05:30

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live: India are currently at fifth spot on the CWG 2022 medal tally with 40 medals. There are several medal matches set to add to the tally on Sunday, with the women's cricket team, hockey team, boxers like Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen in action.

Can Annu Rani become the first woman from India to win a javelin medal in CWG history on the same day Neeraj Chopra won the country's first Athletics gold one year ago?

LIVE | India vs New Zealand Bronze medal match

Follow Live:

Live Updates

Commonwealth Games Boxing Athletics Javelin Throw 
