Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022, Women's Hockey LIVE: India v New Zealand Bronze Medal Match - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow all the updates LIVE from Bronze medal match of India v New Zealand at Commonwealth Games 2022.
India's women's hockey team will look to brush off the disappointment from the semi-finals where a clock howler affected the penalty shoot-out at the Commonwealth Games. The women's team will like to focus on the bronze medal match against New Zealand and finish on the podium.
India had some positive takeaways from the game against Australia, one of them being the defensive showing. India will like to put on a winning display today against New Zealand.
Live Updates
- 7 Aug 2022 8:26 AM GMT
23' - BAD CHALLENGE FROM GURJIT
New Zealand come out with a counter and Gurjit Kaur brings down Shannon very badly. Lucky not to have been carded here.
- 7 Aug 2022 8:24 AM GMT
20' - INDIA ON THE CHARGE
India are on continuous attacks, but the NZ defence is holding up well under pressure. They have not even considered a single PC despite the constant attacks from India.
- 7 Aug 2022 8:20 AM GMT
17' - Good defence from NZ!
India penetrates again and New Zealand clears it cleanly yet again. This is poor from the Indian attackers. They have created plenty of chances, but haven't scored anything.
- 7 Aug 2022 8:16 AM GMT
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER!
That's the end of the first quarter. That was very equal. New Zealand started strongly, but India have created better chances despite the Blacksticks getting a PC.
It's the same old story for India - chances created but none converted.
IND 0-0 NZ
- 7 Aug 2022 8:14 AM GMT
13' - SALIMA TETE, MISSES!
Another dangerous run-in from India and Vandana's shot is blocked. Salima Tete tries to get the rebound in, but it goes just wide of the post. THAT WAS CLOSE.
- 7 Aug 2022 8:13 AM GMT
12' - INDIA MISS A GOLDEN CHANCE
A stunning move from India and they create a beautiful chance inside the circle. However, Sharmila Devi at the far post fails to get the deflection.
- 7 Aug 2022 8:12 AM GMT
10' - PC MISSED, NZ!
NZ take the rebound quickly from the save and earn a PC. They try a variation, but can't score. India come out unscathed from that!
- 7 Aug 2022 8:10 AM GMT
10 - SAVITA SAVES!
A free-hit for New Zealand and they come close to scoring. A dangerous run in from the right, but Savita Punia comes down to cut the angle and deflects it away. Wonderful save!
- 7 Aug 2022 8:06 AM GMT
6' - No co-ordination between Sushila and Sangita
A freehit from Sushila Chanu and she just slaps it forward. Sangita fails to read it and there is no chance for her to collect that. The thinking was good, but the execution went haywire there.
- 7 Aug 2022 8:04 AM GMT
3' - High press from NZ
New Zealand are pressing hard. They don't want to give Indians any sniff, but the Indians are smart enough to counter attack.