Commonwealth Games 2022, Women's Hockey LIVE: India v New Zealand Bronze Medal Match - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

India's women's hockey team will look to brush off the disappointment from the semi-finals where a clock howler affected the penalty shoot-out at the Commonwealth Games. The women's team will like to focus on the bronze medal match against New Zealand and finish on the podium.

India had some positive takeaways from the game against Australia, one of them being the defensive showing. India will like to put on a winning display today against New Zealand.

