Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 15
silver 11
Bronze 17
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Table Tennis Day 10 LIVE: Sreeja Akula in bronze medal action — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

Medals are up for grabs for Indian table tennis stars as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula will play for medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow LIVE.

Sreeja Akula
X

Sreeja Akula

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-07T15:34:42+05:30

It's time for the Indian paddlers to clinch medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as we have medal matches lined up today.

We will have Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula in action across various singles and doubles categories, as they compete for medals.

Follow all table tennis updates live:

Live Updates

Table Tennis Indian table tennis Commonwealth Games Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Achanta Sharath Kamal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X