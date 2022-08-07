Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games Table Tennis Day 10 LIVE: Sreeja Akula in bronze medal action — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog
Medals are up for grabs for Indian table tennis stars as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula will play for medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow LIVE.
It's time for the Indian paddlers to clinch medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as we have medal matches lined up today.
We will have Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula in action across various singles and doubles categories, as they compete for medals.
Follow all table tennis updates live:
- 7 Aug 2022 10:04 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to another day of exciting table tennis action!
Sreeja Akula, the National Champion, has been on a brilliant roll and will be taking on Australia's Yangzi LIU in the bronze medal clash.
Sreeja lost a thriller against 3-time Olympic medallist Tianwei Feng in the semi-finals in a very heartbreaking finish!
The debutant is hungry for a medal and will look to seal the bronze
