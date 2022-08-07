Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games Badminton Semi-finals LIVE: Sindhu storms into finals, Lakshya, Srikanth in action — Scores, Results, Medal, Blog
Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth & Co. are on course to hunt for glory at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow all badminton semi-finals action LIVE.
An exciting day of badminton action on our plates as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Gayatri/Treesa and Satwik/Chirag will contest in the semi-finals of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, and stay on pursuit for gold.
Follow all badminton action live:
Live Updates
- 7 Aug 2022 10:27 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen on the comeback spree now, leaps and smashes!
Lakshya Sen attempts to steal back the momentum and takes a couple of points on the trot.
Sen trails at 17-13 in game 2
- 7 Aug 2022 10:24 AM GMT
Things look dangerous now for Lakshya as his errors creep in
Lakshya is trailing in the second game and Teh leads 16-9.
The pressure is ON!
- 7 Aug 2022 10:15 AM GMT
Teh also charges with jump smashes!
Lakshya Sen is answered back deftly for his attacks as Teh does cross-court smashes!
Lakshya leads 8-5 in the second game!
- 7 Aug 2022 10:12 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen with a powerful cross-court smash, we lead 4-3!
Lakshya Sen is on fire here and smashes away in the second game!
- 7 Aug 2022 10:09 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen is a treat to watch at the net!
Into Game 2, Lakshya and Teh are tied at 1 ALL
- 7 Aug 2022 10:01 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen plays a lot of good angles here and leads 15-8!
Lakshya laps up some great points here and leads 15-8 in the opening game!