Asian Games
Asian Games LIVE: Indian rowers in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all LIVE updates from the second day of the Asian Games as Indian rowers and men's volleyball team will be in action.
LIVE: The Indian rowing team, pentathlete Mayank Chaphekar, and men's volleyball team will be in action on 20 September 2023.
Along with the results, we will bring more updates from Hangzhou, China about the Indian contingent.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 20 Sep 2023 5:51 AM GMT
Indian rowers move to the final race.
Women's Coxless four- Aswathi P. B., Mrunamayee Nilesh, Thangjam Priya Devi and Rukmani
Men's Coxless pair- Babul Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram
Men's Coxed Eights- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh and D. U. Pande
- 20 Sep 2023 5:21 AM GMT
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished second behind China.
India finished second in the Heat 1 of men's lightweight double sculls and qualify to Repechage round (6:27:45).
- 20 Sep 2023 5:16 AM GMT
India finished fourth in women's lightweight double sculls heat.
India finished fourth in the Heat 2 of women's lightweight double sculls and qualify to Repechage round (7:27:57).