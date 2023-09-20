Asian Games: Harmanpreet Singh, Lovlina Borgohain named flagbearers for opening ceremony

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23.

India has sent the largest contingent ever to the Asian Games with 655 athletes in it.

"We decided after much deliberation today," Indian contingent Chef de Mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa told PTI.

"This time we will have two flag-bearers leading the contingent at the Asian Games -- hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain," added Bajwa, who is also Wushu Association of India chief.

World Champion Neeraj Chopra was India's flagbearer in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Currently World Champion in the 75 kg category, Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the 69 kg category and the world title at the Women's World Championships in New Delhi.

Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of the Indian men's hockey team and was part of the historic bronze medal-winning hockey team in Tokyo. One of the best drag flickers in the world, Harmanpreet will hope to lead his team to the gold medal and secure automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The official opening ceremony of the continental showpiece is scheduled to start on 23rd September although few team sports and water sports have already started.

Indian men's volleyball team stunned Korea to reach the knock-out stage of the event while Indian rowers did well in their heats to qualify for the final race in their respective categories.

