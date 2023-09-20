Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 21, Schedule, Timings

After a brilliant showing by the Indian men's volleyball team and Indian rowers on the second day, India will open its campaign in Sailing, Women's Football, and Women's cricket.



India men's football will play in a must-win game against Bangladesh.

Here are all the events Indians will be participating in Asian Games 2023 on September 21 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST)

Sailing

8:30 am onwards:

Vishnu Saravanan, LCA7,

Chithresh Tatha, Kite,

Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu, iQFoil,

Eabad Ali, RS:x

Adhvait Menon, ILCA4

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar 49er

Siddeshwar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan, Nacra 17

Sudanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara, 470

Nethra Kumanan, ILCA6,

Ishwariya Ganesan, RS:X

Neha Thakur, ILCA4

Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma, 49 er

Cricket

6:30 am: Women’s quarterfinals, India v Malaysia

Rowing

6:40 am: Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls, Kiran and Anshika Bharti, Repechage

6:50 am: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls, Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, Repechage

7:20 am: Men’s Double Sculls, Parminder Singh and Satnam Singh, Repechage

12:40 pm: Men’s Singles Sculls, Balraj Panwar, Repechage

1:00 pm: Men’s Quadruple Sculls, Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakhar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh, Repechage

Football

1:30 pm: Women's Group B: India v Chinese Taipei

5:00 pm: Men's Group A: India v Bangladesh