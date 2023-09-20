Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Volleyball LIVE: India v Korea- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action as Indian men's volleyball team takes on Korea in group stage of Asian Games 2023.
LIVE: After a dominant win against Cambodia in the first game, India will take on Korea in the second group game of the men's volleyball group stage.
A stern test awaits the Indian team, can they make it two in two?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-09-20 10:26:04
- 20 Sep 2023 11:50 AM GMT
India on a two point lead!!
13 - 11 to India.
- 20 Sep 2023 11:47 AM GMT
Korea keep on chasing!
Korea chases the points but India leads again.
10- 9
- 20 Sep 2023 11:45 AM GMT
India leads again!
Insia leads 8-7
- 20 Sep 2023 11:43 AM GMT
What a spike from Amit!
India leads again 6-5
- 20 Sep 2023 11:40 AM GMT
India leads 2-1
India leads 2-1 in the second set.
- 20 Sep 2023 11:34 AM GMT
Korea wins the first set!
An unfortunate error from India and Korea wins the first set.
27 - 25
- 20 Sep 2023 11:33 AM GMT
Set point again!
India levels again 25-25
- 20 Sep 2023 11:31 AM GMT
Set point!
And India are back on level terms again, Amit again.
24-24
