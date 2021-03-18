Who is Ritika Phogat? What's her connection with Geeta Phogat & Babita Kumari?

It's a shocking day for India's wrestling fraternity as Ritika Phogat's alleged suicide news emerges. Ritika, who is the cousin sister of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, took her own life after she allegedly lost a wrestling tournament final in Bharatpur on Wednesday.



Ritika had trained under Dronacharya Awardee coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, who was also reportedly present at the tournament. She was a student of the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy. Mahavir is the father of Geeta and Babita and was an amateur wrestler himself. The teenage wrestler recently took part in a competition in Bharatpur's Lohagarh Stadium.

Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures.





On the night of 15 March, at around 11 o'clock in her the house of village Balali of Mahabir Phogat, she gave her life by putting a scarf on the fan. It is being told, she hanged herself with a dupatta on March 15. The body was sent for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital, Dadri and later it was handed to her family.



What is her relation with Phogat Sisters?

Ritika is the maternal-side cousin of Geeta and Babita Phogat. Many of the Twitter accounts have been sharing photos of Geeta and Babita Phogat in their articles, which gives a wrong connotation. Also, while most of the media houses covered this news, they moved on by mentioning Geeta and Babita and their movie 'Dangal' in the coverage of this news.

