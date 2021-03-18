Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Who is Ritika Phogat? What's her connection with Geeta Phogat & Babita Kumari?
Media across India are busy showcasing Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat instead of highlighting Ritika Phogat.
It's a shocking day for India's wrestling fraternity as Ritika Phogat's alleged suicide news emerges. Ritika, who is the cousin sister of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, took her own life after she allegedly lost a wrestling tournament final in Bharatpur on Wednesday.
Who is Ritika Phogat?
The 17-year-old was a member of the famous Phogat family who was wrestling at a state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling tournament. On March 14, Ritika lost the final by just a point. Unable to handle the disappointment of losing, she allegedly hung herself to death.
Ritika had trained under Dronacharya Awardee coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, who was also reportedly present at the tournament. She was a student of the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy. Mahavir is the father of Geeta and Babita and was an amateur wrestler himself. The teenage wrestler recently took part in a competition in Bharatpur's Lohagarh Stadium.
On the night of 15 March, at around 11 o'clock in her the house of village Balali of Mahabir Phogat, she gave her life by putting a scarf on the fan. It is being told, she hanged herself with a dupatta on March 15. The body was sent for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital, Dadri and later it was handed to her family.
What is her relation with Phogat Sisters?
Ritika is the maternal-side cousin of Geeta and Babita Phogat. Many of the Twitter accounts have been sharing photos of Geeta and Babita Phogat in their articles, which gives a wrong connotation. Also, while most of the media houses covered this news, they moved on by mentioning Geeta and Babita and their movie 'Dangal' in the coverage of this news.
